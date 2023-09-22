trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665627
5 minute 25 news: 3 strikes on Canada in 3 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Yesterday, the ministry of external affairs said there is a degree of prejudice in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against it on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada and termed them as "politically driven". MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that no specific information has been shared by Canada on the Nijjar killing case where as ​​from Indian side, specific information regarding criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil was shared but has not been acted upon.
