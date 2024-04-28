Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand

Sonam|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As the heat increases, the fire in the forests of Uttarakhand has started taking a severe form. A large part of the forest and the ITI building have come under the grip of a massive fire in the pine forests on Nainital-Bhowali road. The fire in the forests near Nainital district headquarters has become severe. The fire has also posed a threat to the High Court Colony located in the Pines area while traffic in the area has also been affected.

All Videos

Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
Play Icon09:42
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
Political uproar over CBI and NSG action in Bengal
Play Icon45:30
Political uproar over CBI and NSG action in Bengal
NSG team's big action against Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case
Play Icon05:07
NSG team's big action against Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case
CM Yogi's big statement on UCC
Play Icon01:33
CM Yogi's big statement on UCC
Congress can make big announcement on Amethi and Rae Bareli seats
Play Icon04:38
Congress can make big announcement on Amethi and Rae Bareli seats

Trending Videos

Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
play icon9:42
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
Political uproar over CBI and NSG action in Bengal
play icon45:30
Political uproar over CBI and NSG action in Bengal
NSG team's big action against Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case
play icon5:7
NSG team's big action against Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case
CM Yogi's big statement on UCC
play icon1:33
CM Yogi's big statement on UCC
Congress can make big announcement on Amethi and Rae Bareli seats
play icon4:38
Congress can make big announcement on Amethi and Rae Bareli seats