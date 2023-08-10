trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647078
NewsVideos
videoDetails

A Scooter Rider Fell Off In Front Of Rahul Gandhi's Car, See What Happened Next

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen helping a rider who was involved in a minor accident outside his residence on Wednesday.

All Videos

Home Minister Amit Shah gives befitting reply to opposition's allegations.
play icon7:12
Home Minister Amit Shah gives befitting reply to opposition's allegations.
Many big revelations in Haryana Nuh Violence Case
play icon5:20
Many big revelations in Haryana Nuh Violence Case
No Confidence Motion Discussion to be held for last day today
play icon3:7
No Confidence Motion Discussion to be held for last day today
Pakistan News: National Assembly dissolved in Pakistan, elections to be held within 90 days
play icon0:41
Pakistan News: National Assembly dissolved in Pakistan, elections to be held within 90 days
India close to creating history in space, this big update came on Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:45
India close to creating history in space, this big update came on Chandrayaan-3

Trending Videos

Home Minister Amit Shah gives befitting reply to opposition's allegations.
play icon7:12
Home Minister Amit Shah gives befitting reply to opposition's allegations.
Many big revelations in Haryana Nuh Violence Case
play icon5:20
Many big revelations in Haryana Nuh Violence Case
No Confidence Motion Discussion to be held for last day today
play icon3:7
No Confidence Motion Discussion to be held for last day today
Pakistan News: National Assembly dissolved in Pakistan, elections to be held within 90 days
play icon0:41
Pakistan News: National Assembly dissolved in Pakistan, elections to be held within 90 days
India close to creating history in space, this big update came on Chandrayaan-3
play icon6:45
India close to creating history in space, this big update came on Chandrayaan-3
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul,Gandhi,Lok Sabha,Parliament,