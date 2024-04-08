Advertisement
AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
As per latest reports, Aam Aadmi Party has launched a campaign over upcoming Lok Sabha elections amid the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy scam case. The slogan of this campaign is, 'Answer to jail by voting'. To know more about the same, watch this video.

