AAP leader Gopal Rai will hold mahapanchayat in support of wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Wrestlers are on strike for 11 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Now AAP leader Gopal Rai has spoken of holding a mahapanchayat on May 7 in support of the wrestlers.