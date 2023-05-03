NewsVideos
AAP leader Gopal Rai will hold mahapanchayat in support of wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Wrestlers are on strike for 11 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Now AAP leader Gopal Rai has spoken of holding a mahapanchayat on May 7 in support of the wrestlers.

