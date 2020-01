Aapki Khabar Aapka Fayda: Find a substitute for mobile in year 2020

The year 2020 has begun and people must have taken many resolutions already but one resolution which should be taken and is important is to find a substitute for mobile in the year 2020. According to a report, an Indian yearly on an average spends 1800 hours on a mobile phone. #Mobile #NewYear #NewYearResolution