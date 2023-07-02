trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629882
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Ajit Pawar rebelled against uncle Sharad Pawar. He also took oath as the Deputy CM in the Shinde government of Maharashtra. Along with him, 9 MLAs have also become ministers. Ajit Pawar has taken this step before the meeting called by Sharad Pawar. What will happen to the opposition unity now as the onus was on Pawar to build opposition unity against Modi in 2024. Now if there is a rift in Pawar's house, what will be the message?
