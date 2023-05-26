NewsVideos
After Bihar there will be controversy over BABA BAGESHWAR's visit to Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
After BIHAR, BABA Bageshwar has reached Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Gujarat tour, in Ahmedabad also a huge crowd of people is reaching Baba's program. Thousands of people who came to see him shouted loudly.

