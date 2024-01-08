trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707480
Ahead Of Ayodhya Event, PM Modi Shares Vikas-Mahesh's Ram Bhajan

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Program of Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple is going to be held on 22nd January, before which tremendous enthusiasm is being seen among the people. In this series, PM Modi is continuously sharing songs made on Lord Ram. PM Modi also shared the song of Vikas and Mahesh. Listen to his song on Zee News.

