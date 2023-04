videoDetails

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targets CM yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again targeted PM Modi and CM Yogi on the Mafia Atiq Ahmed murder case. He said that the killers were given training to shoot 500 rounds.