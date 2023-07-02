trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629816
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Shiden said - When someone is suppressed then such incidents happen.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's statement has come after Ajit Pawar became deputy CM. He has said that Maharashtra has got a triple engine government.
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
Ajit Pawar takes oath: Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio after becoming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
France Riots: Mayor’s House Ram-Raided And Torched By Protesters, Wife And Child Injured
"Now This Government Will Play The Role Of Triple Engine" CM Eknath Shinde On Swearing-In-Ceremony
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
MAHARASTRA BREAKING: Biggest rebellion in Sharad Pawar's party, split in Mahaghati..break in NCP
