Akhilesh Yadav Speaks On Rajya Sabha Elections and UP Police Exam Paper Leak

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav comments on the Rajya Sabha elections, asserting that despite government pressure, MLAs will vote according to their will. On the UP Police Constable Exam paper leak, he accuses the government of playing with the future of the youth, alleging intentional paper leaks and a failure to fulfill promised employment opportunities. Akhilesh urges questions to be directed at the government regarding these issues.

