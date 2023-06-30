trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629118
Amarnath Yatra: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra has started from today. Due to this, the first batch has left from Jammu base camp. LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch. This Yatra will last for 62 days.
