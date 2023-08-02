trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643518
Amit Shah takes information from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over Nuh Violence

Aug 02, 2023
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah is seen in strict action against the ruckus in Haryana's Nuh. In this connection, Amit Shah spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and took information about the current situation.

Nuh Violence Breaking: Exclusive video of violence near Zee News, CCTV cameras broken to hide the truth
play icon1:58
Nuh Violence Breaking: Exclusive video of violence near Zee News, CCTV cameras broken to hide the truth
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Nuh Violence
play icon2:18
Watch EXCLUSIVE Video of Nuh Violence
Haryana Violence Update: Rioters torched four trucks in Palwal's hodal, burning goods worth lakhs
play icon8:7
Haryana Violence Update: Rioters torched four trucks in Palwal's hodal, burning goods worth lakhs
Anti social elements set Gurugram Sector 70 shops on fire
play icon4:0
Anti social elements set Gurugram Sector 70 shops on fire
Nuh Violence Breaking: Demonstration of Bajrang Dal against Haryana Violence - Demonstration at 5 places in Jaipur
play icon0:46
Nuh Violence Breaking: Demonstration of Bajrang Dal against Haryana Violence - Demonstration at 5 places in Jaipur

