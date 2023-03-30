हिन्दी
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Amritpal is in constant touch with Pakistan and ISI, says sources
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 30, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
The big news is coming out quoting the sources. Fugitive Amritpal is trying to escape to Pakistan. He is constantly trying to get in touch with Pakistan and ISI.
