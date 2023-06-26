NewsVideos
videoDetails

Another Sikh killed in Pakistan, second attack in two days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Incidents of targeting minorities are increasing in Pakistan. A Sikh man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Peshawar. Minorities are being killed continuously in Pakistan and the government remains a spectator.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Johnny Moore has given the answer to Obama ?
play icon36:49
Baat Pate Ki: Johnny Moore has given the answer to Obama ?
Congress spokesperson's comment on JP Nadda, BJP and PM Modi will be angry
play icon1:47
Congress spokesperson's comment on JP Nadda, BJP and PM Modi will be angry
Deshhit: Pakistan will commit suicide! 'Modi' felicitated in Muslim countries.
play icon2:53
Deshhit: Pakistan will commit suicide! 'Modi' felicitated in Muslim countries.
Deshhit: The world will not hear anything about BOSS Modi! Biden slaps 'Obama'
play icon5:21
Deshhit: The world will not hear anything about BOSS Modi! Biden slaps 'Obama'
PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet
play icon0:43
PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Johnny Moore has given the answer to Obama ?
play icon36:49
Baat Pate Ki: Johnny Moore has given the answer to Obama ?
Congress spokesperson's comment on JP Nadda, BJP and PM Modi will be angry
play icon1:47
Congress spokesperson's comment on JP Nadda, BJP and PM Modi will be angry
Deshhit: Pakistan will commit suicide! 'Modi' felicitated in Muslim countries.
play icon2:53
Deshhit: Pakistan will commit suicide! 'Modi' felicitated in Muslim countries.
Deshhit: The world will not hear anything about BOSS Modi! Biden slaps 'Obama'
play icon5:21
Deshhit: The world will not hear anything about BOSS Modi! Biden slaps 'Obama'
PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet
play icon0:43
PM Modi: Hours After Arriving Back From His Trip To The U.S. And Egypt, PM Modi Chairs Key Cabinet Meet
sikh man killed in pakistan,sikh man killed in canada,Hindu in Pakistan,Pakistan,Target killing,pakistan target killing,kashmir target killings,pakistan sikh tarket killing,pakistan news live,Pakistan news,pakistan news today,latest news pakistan,pakistani news,india pakistan news,target killing kashmir,Kashmir Target Killing,target killing in kashmir,jammu kashmir target killing,target killing' in karachi,target killings in kashmir,India Pakistan,