Anti social elements set Gurugram Sector 70 shops on fire

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
After the Nuh Violence, there is tension in the whole of Haryana and Section 144 is still in force in 9 districts of the state. In view of the security, a large number of soldiers have been deployed and continuous raids are being conducted in search of miscreants involved in the violence.Meanwhile, the fire of violence has reached IT City Gurugram and the miscreants set a restaurant on fire (Fire in Gurugram) on Tuesday evening apart from several shops. Apart from Gurugram, vandalism and arson have also been done in Palwal and Rewari, after which instructions have been given to strengthen the security arrangements. The Haryana government has called it a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

