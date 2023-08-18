Anurag Thakur counterattacks Randeep Surjewala over Rakshas remark
|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Randeep Surjewala Controversy: Congress general secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing the Jan Aakrosh rally in Kaithal and the political temperature has increased in the whole country after the word he used about BJP voters. In fact, the effect of this statement is being seen in Bihar as well, Surjewala told the BJP voters here to have demonic tendencies. He further said that I curse him from the land of Mahabharata. Commenting on this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur targeted and said, 'This shows his mentality. They are calling the innocent a monster.
Randeep Surjewala Controversy,randeep surjewala latest news,randeep surjewala speech,randeep surjewala anurag thakur,Anurag Thakur,anurag thakur press conference today,Anurag Thakur speech,anurag thakur on randeep surjewala,anurag thakur on randeep surjewala rakshas statement,randeep surjewala rakshas statement,randeep surjewala on bjp voters,surjewala on bjp voters,BJP vs Congress,BJP,Congress,Congress vs BJP,election 2023,vidhan sabha election 2023,Zee News,
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Thank you
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.