Anurag Thakur counterattacks Randeep Surjewala over Rakshas remark

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Randeep Surjewala Controversy: Congress general secretary and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala was addressing the Jan Aakrosh rally in Kaithal and the political temperature has increased in the whole country after the word he used about BJP voters. In fact, the effect of this statement is being seen in Bihar as well, Surjewala told the BJP voters here to have demonic tendencies. He further said that I curse him from the land of Mahabharata. Commenting on this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur targeted and said, 'This shows his mentality. They are calling the innocent a monster.
