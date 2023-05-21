videoDetails

| Updated: May 21, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Apple iOS 16.5 Update Released; What Are The New Added Features? | Zee News English Apple has released iOS 16.5, the fifth major update to the iOS 16 operating system. While not as groundbreaking as previous updates, iOS 16.5 brings important bug fixes and feature additions. Overall, iOS 16.5 introduces the Sports tab in Apple News, offers essential bug fixes for Spotlight, Podcasts, and Screen Time, and enhances security by patching critical vulnerabilities. Users should install this update promptly to benefit from the improvements and ensure their devices are protected.