Apple might change its ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant trigger phrase to just ‘Siri’

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

American tech giant Apple is looking to change Siri's trigger phrase from 'Hey Siri', to just 'Siri', suggests a new report. According to The Verge, the said report was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and this change would mean that users would just need to say 'Siri' followed by a command to activate the smart assistant.