Arjun Ram Meghwal attacks opposition over No Confidence Motion

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
No Confidence Motion 2023: During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament today, the opposition will move a no-confidence motion against the central government. Earlier, BJP held a parliamentary party meeting under the chairmanship of PM Modi. During this, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal strongly attacked the no-confidence motion of the opposition and said, 'Opposition is testing unity among themselves',

“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
“To me, the bill is correct, right...” Former CJI and RS MP Ranjan Gogoi backs Delhi Services Bill
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
In the parliamentary party meeting, the PM blasted the opposition
PM Modi gives message to MPs during BJP Parliamentary Meeting
PM Modi gives message to MPs during BJP Parliamentary Meeting
BJP Parliamentary Meeting begins ahead of No Confidence Motion discussion
BJP Parliamentary Meeting begins ahead of No Confidence Motion discussion

