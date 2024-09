videoDetails

Around 25 coaches of Agra to Delhi Train Derailed in Mathura

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

A goods train derailed last night in Mathura, UP... Several wagons of the goods train collided with each other.. Even at this time, efforts are on to clear the Mathura-Palwal rail route..