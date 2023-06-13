NewsVideos
Around 7500 people evacuated from Gujarat amid Cyclone Biparjoy Scare

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: The threat of Cyclone Biporjoy is seen increasing from Gujarat to Mumbai. Due to the rescue, around 7500 people have been shifted to a safer place in Gujarat. So there two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Mumbai also

