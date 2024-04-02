Advertisement
Arun Govil Files Nomination from Meerut Seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Arun Govil Files Nomination from Meerut Seat ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. BJP has made Arun Govil its candidate from Meerut. During Nomination filing, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya was also present with him.

