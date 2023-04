videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates AAP on becoming a national party, says, 'Missing Sisodia-Jain very much'

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave an address on Aam Aadmi Party becoming a national party. During the address, CM Kejriwal congratulated the workers. Along with this Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also mentioned. Know in detail in this report what Kejriwal said during the address.