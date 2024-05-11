Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal targeted BJP's Modi in press conference

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
After getting bail from the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference. Where kejriwal claimed that not PM Modi but Amit Shah will be the Prime Minister of the country.

