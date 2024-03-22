Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal to appear in Rouse Avenue Court at 2:30 pm

|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal is going to appear in Rouse Avenue Court at 2:30 pm today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested from his house on Thursday night in Delhi Liquor Policy case. After his arrest, Kejriwal is scheduled to appear in court today. There has been a change in timing of Kejriwal's appearance. ED will present Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court at 2.30 pm.

