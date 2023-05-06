NewsVideos
Arvind Kejriwal's gift to the people of Punjab!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a gift to Punjab. 580 new Aam Aadmi clinics have been inaugurated.
