Arvinder Singh Lovely made a big claim on Congress

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Arvinder Singh Lovely has joined BJP before the third phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections. Arvinder Singh Lovely was earlier the state president of Delhi Congress. See, what did Lovely say on Congress after joining BJP?

This is how Anant Singh was welcomed out of jail
This is how Anant Singh was welcomed out of jail
Ghaziabad Authority Fines Dog Owner Rs 10,000 After Pet German Shepherd Attacks Little Girl - Watch
Ghaziabad Authority Fines Dog Owner Rs 10,000 After Pet German Shepherd Attacks Little Girl - Watch
Gujarat Police Arrested Maulana Abu Bakar For Plotting To Kill Nupur Sharma
Gujarat Police Arrested Maulana Abu Bakar For Plotting To Kill Nupur Sharma
Prajawal Revanna Video Case Update: MP Prajwal Revanna can return to India
Prajawal Revanna Video Case Update: MP Prajwal Revanna can return to India
Anant Singh Released From Beur Jail On Parole
Anant Singh Released From Beur Jail On Parole

