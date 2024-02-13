trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720922
Ashok Chavan Join BJP: After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan Join BJP Today

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Congress Ashok Chavan Join BJP Update: Veteran Congress leader Ashok Chavan joined BJP today. Along with him, former Congress MLC Amar Rajulkar also took membership of BJP. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule got both the party membership.

