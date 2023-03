videoDetails

Ashraf acquitted in Umesh Pal Kidnapping Case, expresses apprehension of murder on reaching Bareilly Jail

| Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

MP-MLA court of Prayagraj sentenced mafia Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment in Umesh Pal Case. On the other hand, Ashraf was acquitted in the Umesh kidnapping case and sent to Bareilly jail. On being sent to Bareilly jail, Ashraf accused the police and expressed apprehension of getting him murdered.