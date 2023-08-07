trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645994
Asia Cup 2023: Inzamam-ul-Haq Appointed Pakistan's Chief Selector Ahead Of Crucial 2023 Tournaments

Aug 07, 2023
Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former captain of Pakistan, has been chosen as the committee's top selector for a second time. Since Haroon Rasheed's resignation as head selector last month, the position has been empty.

