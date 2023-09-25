trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667133
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
On Monday in Hangzhou, China, the Indian women's cricket team made history by winning the first-ever gold medal at an Asian Games. In the women's cricket competition at the Asiad, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team crushed Sri Lanka by 19 runs to take home the nation's first gold medal.
