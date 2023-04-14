हिन्दी
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen may surrender today
Updated:
Apr 14, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Mafia Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen can surrender today in the Umesh Pal murder case. The UP Police has started a siege regarding Shaista.
