videoDetails

Atiq Ashraf Murder: First picture of Atiq-Ashraf's killers surfaced after arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

After the death of mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj, UP, the stir has intensified. All the three attackers are being produced in the court today.