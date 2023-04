videoDetails

Atiq-Ashraf Murder: Sensational statement of shooter Sunny

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Sunny Singh, accused in the Atiq-Ashraf murder case, has given another sensational statement. Sunny said during interrogation that when he saw Atiq's son Asad being shot, he thought that he could also carry out such an incident. He thought of making himself a don and made a plan to kill Atiq and killed him.