videoDetails

Australian PM Anthony Albanese addresses people of Indian origin at Olympic Park Stadium

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Today is the second day of Prime Minister's tour of Australia. On this occasion, he has reached Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium to address people of Indian origin living in Australia today. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, while commenting on the relations between India and Australia, praised India fiercely.