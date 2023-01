videoDetails

Auto Expo 2023: The most awaited 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled at Auto Expo

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the five-door Jimny in India, starting today. The brand showcased the most-awaited Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023, for the Indian market.