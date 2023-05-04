NewsVideos
Auto Talk | Exclusive Conversation With Kaushik Burman, Gogoro India On Battery Swapping

|Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Electric Vehicles are fast becoming a preferred choice of vehicles for fleet owners, who work in a closed loop environment, knowing their daily distance run. However, charging EVs is still a hassle and this is where Battery Swapping comes in. Gogoro, an EV technology company with over 90% market share in Taiwan has entered India to offer its renowned 6-second battery swapping network in the country, by launching a pilot project in partnership with Zypp. Here's our exclusive conversation with Kaushik Burman, GM, Gogoro India.
