Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shankaracharya who called Ram Temple incomplete says, 'We are Modi's admirers'

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: The news is about Ram Mandir. Shankaracharya has retracted his statement just before Pran Pratistha and has given a big statement. It is being told that Shankaracharya has come in support of PM Modi. Till now the news was that Shankaracharya was opposing Pran-Pratishtha and now he has retracted his statement.

