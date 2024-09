videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Bangladeshi Fan Allegedly Assaulted in Kanpur During India-Bangladesh Test Match

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

Amid the India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur, reports surfaced about the alleged assault of a Bangladeshi fan. However, the fan later denied the incident, stating that the reports were exaggerated. Watch this video for all the details surrounding the controversy.