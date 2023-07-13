trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635060
Baat Pate Ki: Cars parked in the parking lot in Civil Lines of Delhi, people became water prisoners

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
There is hue and cry due to floods in Delhi. There were a lot of vehicles parked in the parking lot in Delhi's Civil Lines. At the same time, the flood water has reached inside many houses. In difficult times, the NDRF team is rescuing people from their homes. Whereas people have become prisoners of their homes.
