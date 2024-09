videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Driver's DNA Matches in Ayodhya Rape Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

A significant breakthrough in the Ayodhya rape case as the DNA of driver Raju Khan has matched. Raju Khan, who is the driver of the accused Moeed, has been implicated in the case. The DNA report has been submitted to the court, marking a crucial development in the investigation.