Baat Pate Ki: Election year in Rajasthan... High command stuck in Gehlot-Pilot again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Sachin Pilot has taken out a public rally against corruption in Rajasthan. So at the same time, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has opened a front against Sachin Pilot in gestures.