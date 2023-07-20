trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638184
Baat Pate Ki: Landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Landslide occurred after heavy rains in Raigarh, Maharashtra and 16 people died in this accident. How bad the situation has become in Raigad after a few hours of rain, it is telling the condition of Apta village adjacent to Patalganga river in Raigad, whose contact with other villages has been lost.
