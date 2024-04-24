Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Madhavi Latha vs Owaisi in Hyderabad

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Lata will file nomination for Lok Sabha elections today. Before nomination he has done a big road show. Also, Madhavi Lata has fiercely attacked Owaisi. Meanwhile, questions are being raised whether Bhaijaan is feeling tensed due to Madhavi Lata's nomination?

