Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
In view of the violence spread in Nuh, Section 144 was implemented in five districts including Rewari, Palwal, Faridabad as a precautionary measure. Along with this, internet service was also stopped there. As a precautionary measure, the administration also closed all educational institutions and coaching centers in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal for a day. Also, the board's 10th and 12th exams were canceled in Nuh. These exams were to be held on 1 and 2 August.

