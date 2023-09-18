trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664139
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the Parliament, the entire House echoed with applause. PM Modi ji said that politics is coming forward to applaud Nehru ji. Let us tell you that the special session will start from tomorrow in the new building of Parliament House.
