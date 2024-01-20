trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712027
Baat Pate Ki: PM Narendra Modi performs darshan and pooja at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is performing special rituals for the Pran Pratistha program in Ayodhya. During this time he is also completing his daily tasks. PM Modi worships for one hour and 11 minutes every day in Brahma Muhurta. Currently he is on a tour of Tamil Nadu. Where he offered prayers at Ranganathan temple. Some special pictures of PM Narendra Modi offering prayers at Ranganathan temple have surfaced. After this he also took a holy dip in the sea.

