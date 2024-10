videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Recently, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali took a surprising turn in the ongoing Salman-Lawrence Bishnoi controversy. After requesting a video call with Bishnoi, she now announces her intention to meet him in jail.